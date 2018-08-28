ICE Raids Lamar County Trailer Plant

Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
At least a dozen armed Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents raided a trailer manufacturing company in Lamar County Tuesday. An ICE spokesman said the agents were conducting what they called “ an enforcement action” at the Load Trail facility in Sumner in support of a criminal investigation. The company has more than 500 workers at the 420,000 square foot plant. One worker said those who could prove they were legal were given a green arm band and were told to leave – others were detained. In 2014, Load Trail was fined more than $450,000 for knowingly hiring 179 illegal immigrants.

