ICYMI: KOYN’s Ivy Lee Talks to Texas Artist Marcy Grace

Marcy Grace is an up and coming singer/songwriter from San Antonio, Texas bringing fresh and new ideas to the Country/ Americana market. She is known for her big and unique voice. This Texas girl has been playing music for most of her life and is a multi-instrumentalist playing drums, guitar, keyboard, and banjo. If you missed her interview with Ivy Lee on the Caffeinated Country Morning Show, click the link to listen–and don’t miss another interview, song, or information update–download the KOYN app or set your smart speaker to turn on your hometown station KOYN 93.9