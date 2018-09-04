Idabel Couple Involved In Fatal Crash

At approximately 2:59 pm Tuesday, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on US-259 in Gregg County, five miles north of Longview. Reportedly the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, Taneithia Roshekia Scott, 35, of Idabel OK, was driving south on US-259 near the 272-milepost in the right-hand lane. Scott failed to operate in a single lane and drove off the roadway into a ditch on the west side of the road.

He continued through the ditch and struck a concrete culvert and vaulted into the air. When the vehicle came down it began to roll multiple times, ejecting the driver and the passenger, John Alfred Smith, 49, of Idabel OK, who were unsecured. The car came to rest on the driver’s side facing northeast. The Longview Fire Department transported both of the occupants to Longview Regional Hospital. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the hospital while the passenger remains in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.