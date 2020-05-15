" /> If Ratcliffe Is Confirmed In New Post, District GOP Committee Electing New House Nominee – EastTexasRadio.com
If Ratcliffe Is Confirmed In New Post, District GOP Committee Electing New House Nominee

3 hours ago

If Congressman John Ratcliff is confirmed the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI), a new republican committee will form to select a new GOP nominee for his seat in the US House of Representatives. Ratcliff must be confirmed by the Senate Intelligence Committee and then by the entire republican controlled senate. Those votes could come this week. If Ratcliff is approved, a Congressional District Executive Committee will meet in Sulphur Springs on August 8, to select a new candidate for the November general election.

