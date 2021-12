If anyone but the Texarkana Gazette had told of this, we would have stepped around or over this story. Wednesday afternoon, it was raining fish in Bowie County. Two locations on Summerhill Rd had fish fall out of the clouds. One was at Tiger Stadium and the other at Discount Wheel & Tire, and both reported 20 or more fish. Speaking of Texarkana, Friday evening, George Dobson Field will have a sermon on the mound.