Imagine The Possibilities Tour Is Coming To Paris

Paris, Texas—The nation recognizes May as Preservation Month. In celebration of Downtown Paris’s history and opportunities, the Paris Main Street Project is hosting an “Imagine the Possibilities” downtown property tour. This tour will showcase two vacant and underutilized historic properties for sale in downtown Paris. The idea of the tour is to engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents, and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building, or living downtown.

The properties to be featured are on the statewide website: https://downtowntx.org/paristexas. Each property will be open and accessible to the public, with a property owner or representative on hand to answer questions. The Paris Main Street Promotion’s Facebook page has created the event. Additionally, the properties will display posters created by Texas Main Street Design staff, featuring design concepts for potential property uses.

The two buildings will be open to the public for tours. The American Legion building, located at 26 2nd NE, will be open from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, and the Woolworth Building, situated at 4 N. Plaza, will be open from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

City staff from Planning and Community Development will be on-site to provide attendees with additional information on downtown development and business resources offered by the City of Paris. They will serve refreshments.

Other activity opportunities for Preservation Month include a scavenger hunt hosted by the Lamar County Junior Historical Society and a tour of one of the beautifully restored lofts that serve as an Airbnb. During the event tour, you can find details on each at the featured property locations.

WHO: Paris Historic Preservation Commission, Paris Main Street Program, Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Main Street.

WHAT: An open house showcase of vacant or underutilized properties in downtown Paris, highlighting investment opportunities.

A historic Scavenger hunt

A loft tour of a beautifully restored Airbnb

WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 2025

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

WHERE: American Legion, 26 NE 1st Street, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Remember, when 4 N. Plaza is from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

For Immediate Release:

In addition, residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the following museums: the Lamar County Genealogy Library, open from 1:00 to 3:00 pm; the Lamar County Historical Museum, open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm; and the Sam Bell Maxey House, open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For more information on the tours, email [email protected] or call 903-784-9293

Paris, Texas—La nación reconoce a mayo como el Mes de la Preservación. Para celebrar la historia y las oportunidades del centro de París, el proyecto de la calle principal de París está organizando un recorrido por las propiedades del centro de la ciudad “Imagine the Possibilities”. Este recorrido mostrará dos propiedades históricas vacantes e infrautilizadas en venta en el centro de París. La idea del recorrido es involucrar a posibles inversionistas, empresarios, desarrolladores, residentes y cualquier otra persona que se haya imaginado dirigiendo un negocio, siendo propietario de un edificio o viviendo en el centro de la ciudad.

Las propiedades que se presentarán están en el sitio web estatal: https://downtowntx.org/paristexas. Cada propiedad estará abierta y accesible al público, con un propietario o representante disponible para responder preguntas. La página de Facebook de Paris Main Street Promotion ha creado el evento. Además, las propiedades tendrán carteles creados por el personal de Texas Main Street Design, con conceptos de diseño para posibles usos de la propiedad.

Los dos edificios estarán abiertos al público para visitas guiadas. El edificio de la Legión Americana, ubicado en 26 2nd NE, estará abierto de 1:00 pm a 2:00 pm, y el edificio Woolworth, ubicado en 4 N. Plaza, estará abierto de 2:00 pm a 3:00 pm.

El personal de Planificación y Desarrollo Comunitario de la ciudad estará en el lugar para proporcionar a los asistentes información adicional sobre el desarrollo del centro y los recursos comerciales ofrecidos por la Ciudad de París. Servirán refrescos.

Otras oportunidades de actividades para el Mes de la Preservación incluyen una búsqueda del tesoro organizada por la Sociedad Histórica Juvenil del Condado de Lamar y un recorrido por uno de los lofts bellamente restaurados que sirven como Airbnb. Durante el recorrido por el evento, puede encontrar detalles sobre cada uno en las ubicaciones de las propiedades destacadas.

QUIÉN: Comisión de Preservación Histórica de París, Programa de la Calle Principal de París, Comisión Histórica de Texas’s Texas Main Street.

QUÉ: Una muestra de puertas abiertas de propiedades vacantes o infrautilizadas en el centro de París, que destaca las oportunidades de inversión.

Una yincana histórica

Un recorrido por un loft de un Airbnb bellamente restaurado

CUÁNDO: Sábado 17 de mayo de 2025

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

DÓNDE: Legión Americana, 26 NE 1st Street, de 1:00 a 2:00 pm.

Recuerde, cuando 4 N. Plaza es de 2:00 a 3:00 pm.

Para Publicación Inmediata:

Además, se anima a los residentes y visitantes a visitar los siguientes museos: la Biblioteca de Genealogía del Condado de Lamar, abierta de 1:00 a 3:00 pm; el Museo Histórico del Condado de Lamar, abierto de 10:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m.; y la Sam Bell Maxey House, abierta de 9:00 am a 4:00 pm.

Para obtener más información sobre los recorridos, envíe un correo electrónico a [email protected] o llame al 903-784-9293