Imimigrants Massing In Del Rio

Border Bridge In Del Rio

Photo by New York Times

An estimated mass of people estimated at nearly 10,000 is gathering under an international bridge in the Texas border town of Del Rio, hoping to be allowed into the country as migrants. It is in Congressman Tony Gonzales’s district, and he got a tour. Close to 10,000 migrants are waiting to be processed by the border patrol, and Congressman Gonzales predicts the surge will get larger. Most came from Haiti, which an earthquake rocked along with the assassination of their president. Gonzales says the only way to end the humanitarian crisis is a policy decision by the White House.