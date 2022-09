This surge of illegal immigration comes with a terrible side effect. Deaths involving those who crossed the border illegally, are on the rise. There have been nearly 800 so for this fiscal year. Dr. Corinne Stern, the medical examiner in WEBB County, says many are children, who drown in the Rio Grande. Earlier this month, 13 illegal immigrants died trying to cross the river near Eagle Pass. Dr. Stern says it’s a numbers game. With more people crossing, more are put in dangerous conditions.