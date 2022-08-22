Immigrants Continuing Bus Trips To New York City

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar

They have caught more than two million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, and a small fraction continues to be put on buses and sent to the big apple. Congressman Henry Cuellar says the Mayor of New York City should not complain when he gets these tiny deliveries. The Texas border democrat says his district receives ten thousand illegal immigrants weekly. He says the White House is listening to the open-border activists instead of border communities. The reaction to these buses, he says, is a perfect example.