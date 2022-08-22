Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Young Title Company Header

Immigrants Continuing Bus Trips To New York City

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar

They have caught more than two million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, and a small fraction continues to be put on buses and sent to the big apple. Congressman Henry Cuellar says the Mayor of New York City should not complain when he gets these tiny deliveries. The Texas border democrat says his district receives ten thousand illegal immigrants weekly. He says the White House is listening to the open-border activists instead of border communities. The reaction to these buses, he says, is a perfect example.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     