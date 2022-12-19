Immigration Reg Title 42 Expires Wednesday, Dec 21

Title 42 expires on Wednesday, and the State of Texas is preparing for a further potential surge of illegal immigration. Governor Abbott received a briefing from Operation Lone Star agency leaders and toured the increased assets along the border ahead of the end of Title 42 expulsions on December 21. He also directed Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In addition, the Mayor of El Paso has declared a State of Emergency because of the situation.