ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Immigration Reg Title 42 Expires Wednesday, Dec 21

Title 42 expires on Wednesday, and the State of Texas is preparing for a further potential surge of illegal immigration. Governor Abbott received a briefing from Operation Lone Star agency leaders and toured the increased assets along the border ahead of the end of Title 42 expulsions on December 21. He also directed Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In addition, the Mayor of El Paso has declared a State of Emergency because of the situation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     