Immunization Requirements for 2019-2020 Seventh Graders

Spring break is March 18-22 at North Lamar Independent School District, and Stone Middle School is getting a jump on reminding parents to use this time to have their child’s immunization records updated before the 2019-2020 school year.

“Students who will be entering seventh grade in the fall of 2019 will need to be current on their immunizations,” said Stone Middle School nurse Jennifer Elrod. “Texas State Law requires all students entering into the seventh grade have their Tdap and MCV4 vaccines up to date.”

Under the Texas State Law, students are required to have one booster dose of a tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis-containing (Tdap) vaccine for entry into the seventh grade. These students must also show proof of having the meningococcal vaccine (MCV4).

“Having proof of these two immunizations will speed up the enrollment process in August,” said Elrod. “To make the transition from sixth to seventh grade a smooth one, we encourage parents to go ahead and send their child’s updated immunization records to the school nurse once these shots have been given.”

For further questions, parents may call 903.737.2041 ext. 4020.