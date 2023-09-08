Impeachment Trial Of Ken Paxton Continues

Thursday brought more of what happened Wednesday in the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton. There was tense questioning, verbal jabs back and forth between the legal teams, and plenty of crucial testimony from witnesses who worked closely with Paxton before being fired. Notably, two of Paxton’s top former staffers explained their reasoning for going to the FBI over his dealings with Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer at the center of the bribery accusations against Paxton.

Live Stream – https://www.texastribune.org/2023/09/08/ken-paxton-impeachment-trial-live-updates/