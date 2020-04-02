Important Coronavirus Testing Component Unavailable In Lamar County

The turnaround time for receiving the results of coronavirus testing in Lamar and possibly some other East Texas counties is longer than had been hoped. Gina Prestridge, director of the Paris Lamar County health district office told us the lab in Tyler, which is region 4/5 for the state of Texas is unable to take specimens from Lamar County due to a shortage in re-agent. The Tyler lab is where Health Departments in our region send specimens for testing which has an approximate 24 hour turn around and are run at no charge. Private physicians, hospitals and free-standing emergency departments can still send specimens to private labs for testing. Some private labs are experiencing a longer turnaround time, differing fees and shortage of supplies.