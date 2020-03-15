Important Message From Paris Downtown Food Pantry

We are implementing steps this week to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These include no gatherings in our waiting rooms which mean clients will be in line outside for longer than normal time periods before they’re allowed to “shop” for groceries. Clients will also be required to have hand sanitizer applied before entering the building.

Also: a number of our volunteers are older and more in danger of serious consequences of catching the virus. If you are not in the more susceptible age ranges of danger, please consider volunteering with us this week. No small children under age eight, please. Days and times are as follows:

– Monday 8:15 am – bag produce for an hour & 1/2

– Tuesday 1:00-4:45 pm – distribute food to clients

– Wednesday 11:00 am – bag produce for an hour & 1/2

– Thursday 8:00-11:45 am – distribute food to clients