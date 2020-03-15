" /> Important Message From Paris Downtown Food Pantry – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Important Message From Paris Downtown Food Pantry

5 hours ago

We are implementing steps this week to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These include no gatherings in our waiting rooms which mean clients will be in line outside for longer than normal time periods before they’re allowed to “shop” for groceries. Clients will also be required to have hand sanitizer applied before entering the building.

Also: a number of our volunteers are older and more in danger of serious consequences of catching the virus. If you are not in the more susceptible age ranges of danger, please consider volunteering with us this week. No small children under age eight, please. Days and times are as follows:
– Monday 8:15 am – bag produce for an hour & 1/2
– Tuesday 1:00-4:45 pm – distribute food to clients
– Wednesday 11:00 am – bag produce for an hour & 1/2
– Thursday 8:00-11:45 am – distribute food to clients

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     