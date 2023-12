From Sulphur Springs Police Department

The City of Sulphur Springs will close League Steet, from Main to Buford Circle, at 7:30 on Monday, December 4, to make urgent repairs to the drainage system in that area. These will be very extensive repairs, and the city expects it to take several weeks to complete. If the Tropical Snowcone Stand is open during this time, access will be allowed through one side of the barricades at League Street and Main Street. Please use caution.