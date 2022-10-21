In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County

In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.

Women spend decades learning about their bodies, perfecting their look, and collecting a wardrobe that works for their lifestyle. A brief sentence shared by a doctor can change a woman’s life as she knows it in a flash.

Bodies, looks, and lifestyle change in ways never imagined. That is when In My Closet becomes an invaluable resource for women who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy or have had a mastectomy. These Hopkins County women can make an appointment to “shop” for supplies which they never knew they would need.

When asked what inspired Caddell to start In My Closet, she said, “Cross Country Cowboy Church had been holding a fundraising event called Tough Enough to Wear Pink Ranch Rodeo and donating the proceeds to the Foundation. We worked with the Church to identify a program to benefit women with breast cancer. What developed was In My Closet. The first donation to In My Closet was from the Church for $2,500.”

Many other businesses and organizations have been generous with donations through the years. City National Bank, the Ladies’ Golf Association, and Gypsy Hair Salon have supported In My Closet financially. The Ladies’ Golf Association holds an annual fundraising golf tournament and lunch in October with proceeds going to In My Closet.

Caddell has countless stories of women who have benefitted from the offerings of In My Closet. She mentioned a client who loved to go to church and had not been able to attend since losing her hair during treatment. She wanted a wig with red hair to match the color of her own hair, so Meredith ordered one for her. The wig arrived on Good Friday, right in time for the client to wear it to church on Easter Sunday. This experience had a deep sense of satisfaction for Caddell since she was able to help the client continue doing something that was so meaningful to her.

If you or a woman you know would like to visit In My Closet, call the Foundation office at the number below to make an appointment.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation was founded in 1997 as a means of supporting and funding health care initiatives to benefit the citizens of Hopkins County. The Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.

For more information on In My Closet or to donate, contact Kayla Price at 903-438-4799.

Photo: In My Closet, a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, is a an opportunity for Hopkins County women undergoing breast cancer treatment to get wigs, caps, and prosthetics in Sulphur Springs for free.