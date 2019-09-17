Incumbent Hopkins County Pct 1 Constable Norman Colyer To Seek Re-Election

(due to computer problem – photo not available)

Statement By Hopkins County Pct 1 Constable Norman Colyer

September 17, 2019

I would like to announce my intent to run for re-election to the office of Hopkins County

Constable Precinct 1. I have held this office since January 1, 2011, and it has been my honor to serve the

citizens of Hopkins County during this time. As Constable, I am proud to be part of a rich heritage in Law

Enforcement that began in 1823, when Stephen F. Austin appointed the first Constable in what would

soon be Texas.

Since starting my Law Enforcement career over 30 years ago with the Sulphur Springs Police

Department, I have always strived to gain as much knowledge as I could obtain within my chosen field. I

have over 2800 hours of Law Enforcement continuing education, with 300 of those being in the field of

Civil Process and the Constables duties. I hold a Master Peace Officers Certificate, along with a Civil

Process Proficiency Certificate through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Since beginning my career in 2011, the amount of papers served and work performed through

my office, has doubled. I do not have any deputies, secretaries, or assistants, so time management and

prioritization is crucial in performing my duties, and I have proven myself to be up to the task. Though

my primary duties are to serve civil papers and bailiff the Justice Court, I have always been available, and

more than willing to help the other courts in Hopkins County, and the other Law Enforcement Agencies.

I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Hopkins County as their Precinct 1

Constable, with integrity, ethics, compassion, and professionalism.