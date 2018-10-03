Indian Chamber Annual Meeting in Choctaw Country

DURANT, Okla. – The Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant is the site of The Gathering in 2018, the annual meeting of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma. The three-day event opens Sunday, Oct. 7 and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Keynote speakers and panels will cover topics such as “Access To Financial Aid for Native Businesses” and “Branding Yourself and Your Business For Maximum Impact.” Two candidates running for the state office of lieutenant governor, Anastasia Pittman, and Matt Pinnell, also will speak. Participants of the 2018 Class of Leadership Native Oklahoma, including six Choctaws, will graduate. Dozens of Native American vendors will show their products and expertise in booth displays.

The event is open to both Native American business professionals and the general public.

Annetta Abbott (Choctaw), AICCO Executive Director and LNO Chairman, said, “Assistant Chief of the Choctaw Nation Jack Austin Jr. will give the welcoming address on Monday. The Choctaw Color Guard and tribal princesses will join in the opening ceremonies.” Choctaw tribal member Kendra Clements will serve as emcee, she added.

For registration information, contact Abbott online at annetta@aiccok.org, by phone at 405-208-9253, or visit the website at www.aiccok.org.