Indian Summer Days, Dutch Oven Cookoff, Arts and Crafts Show In Sulphur Springs Saturday October 3.

Among the log cabins, members in period costume will demonstrate early American skills such as butter churning, soap making, tin punch, candle making, tomahawk throwing, pottery making, archery, blacksmithing, and grist mill operation. Other historic buildings in Heritage Park will be open, including the Chapel, General Store, Fire Station, Train Station, the first brick home built in Sulphur Springs, and the first Log School in Hopkins County.

The main attraction will be the John Chester Dutch Oven Cookoff. From about 11:00 a.m. until the food is gone, attendees may sample Dutch oven food cooked over the coals of open wood fires by contestants in the John Chester Dutch Oven Cookoff. Other foods and drinks may also be purchased from the food concession booth. The hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and the admission is $3. Children under 6 are admitted free. Tickets for sampling the Dutch Oven entries will be $5.00 each at the gate.

Artisans from throughout the area will also have an arts and crafts show throughout the day.