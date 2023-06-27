Individual Tickets for Designer Handbag Bingo Slated for Sale

–

Starting Saturday, July 1 individual tickets for Designer Handbag Bingo will be available for sale

for $55 at the website listed below. There are very few individual tickets available and are not

expected to last long, so those wishing to participate in the fundraiser should get tickets as

soon as possible on that date.

Please note that scammers on Facebook are offering tickets for sale. These people do not have

tickets. Each party is being block and reported. Any tickets returned will be sold through the

link listed below.

Designer Handbag Bingo Tickets include a packet of bingo cards which are for the ten rounds of

regular play, a drink ticket, and an entry card for door prizes. Also available for purchase are additional complete game packets, extra game cards, cards for the bonus rounds, and tickets for the mystery designer handbag raffle.

A fundraiser for the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation, Designer Handbag Bingo will be

held on Thursday, August 3. This annual sold out event is now in its 4 th year and has raised

approximately $88,000 to date.

A raffle for a mystery designer handbag valued at approximately $2,000 are also available

online and anyone, attending the event or not, may purchase tickets. Tickets are $20 each and

limited to 350. If not attending, the winner may pick up the handbag locally.

To learn more about the event, visit the Designer Handbag Bingo website at

handbagbingo23.givesmart.com.

Last year, proceeds and donations from the event were used to fund the free mammography

clinic for uninsured Hopkins County women over the age of 40. The Foundation is an IRS 501 (c)

(3) not-for-profit that is now in its 26 th year of serving Hopkins County.