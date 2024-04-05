Individual Tickets Now Available for Hopkins County Hospital Foundation MINGO

Individual tickets for Mingo are on sale for $60 at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com. The bingo event will be held on Thursday, April 18.

Mingo tickets include a packet of bingo cards (one for each of the ten rounds of regular play), water, a drink ticket, an entry card for door prizes, and a Slaughter’s BBQ sandwich with chips.

Also available for purchase at the event are additional complete game packets, extra game cards, and cards for the bonus rounds.

A fundraiser for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, Mingo will be held on Thursday, April 18. The women’s equivalent, Designer Handbag Bingo, has run for four years and impacted local healthcare by raising almost $150,000.

Mingo will benefit Hopkins County men by providing free heart calcification tests.

Please note that scammers on Facebook may offer tickets for sale. These people do not have tickets. Each party doing such will be blocked and reported. Please only purchase tickets from trusted friends or the Foundation’s event website.

To learn more about the event, visit the Mingo website at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com or call 903-438-4799.

The Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit now in its 27th year of serving Hopkins County.