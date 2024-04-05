ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Individual Tickets Now Available for Hopkins County Hospital Foundation MINGO

 

Individual tickets for Mingo are on sale for $60 at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com.  The bingo event will be held on Thursday, April 18.

Mingo tickets include a packet of bingo cards (one for each of the ten rounds of regular play), water, a drink ticket, an entry card for door prizes, and a Slaughter’s BBQ sandwich with chips.

Also available for purchase at the event are additional complete game packets, extra game cards, and cards for the bonus rounds.

A fundraiser for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, Mingo will be held on Thursday, April 18.  The women’s equivalent, Designer Handbag Bingo, has run for four years and impacted local healthcare by raising almost $150,000.

Mingo will benefit Hopkins County men by providing free heart calcification tests.

Please note that scammers on Facebook may offer tickets for sale.  These people do not have tickets.  Each party doing such will be blocked and reported.  Please only purchase tickets from trusted friends or the Foundation’s event website.

To learn more about the event, visit the Mingo website at Mingo2024.GiveSmart.com or call 903-438-4799.

The Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit now in its 27th year of serving Hopkins County.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved