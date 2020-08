The Mt Pleasant Animal Shelter has had an influx of cats and kittens over the past month and now has at least 35 of the animals hoping for a forever home. The cost for adoption is $43 for males and $63 for females. This includes a rabies shot, microchip, a month of free pet insurance, and a voucher for a free spay or neuter if the surgery is performed at one of the shelter’s veterinary partners in town. The shelter is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd.