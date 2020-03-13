Information on PJC Spring Break Extension

Although there are no cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Paris Junior College, there are some confirmed cases in nearby counties. Consequently, out of an abundance of concern for our students, faculty, staff, and our community, PJC has determined to extend the 2020 spring break for students for one week, March 16-20.

Campuses will be closed to students during this week, but students may call the campus. This time will allow faculty and staff to prepare and coordinate planning for the remainder of the semester. Online classes, including the 8-week term courses set to begin March 16, will continue as normal.

On Monday, March 23, PJC classes will resume, strictly in an online environment. It is hoped that face-to-face classes will resume on April 6. The College will continue to monitor the situation and confirm this date or extend online classes depending on the situation at that time. A determination will be made in the coming weeks about the ability to continue face-to-face classes for the remainder of the semester, hold final exams in person/on campus, and the ability to hold commencement as currently scheduled.

Faculty and Staff

Although students will receive an additional week of spring break (March 16-20), all full-time faculty and staff should report to campus on Monday, March 16. The week of March 16-20 will be used for faculty and staff to prepare and coordinate planning for the remainder of the semester. Part-time employees are not to report to work unless contacted and instructed to do so by their supervisor.

Student Workers

Student workers are not expected to return to campus to work until Monday, April 6. The College will continue to monitor this situation and confirm this date or extend the date depending on the situation.

Self-Monitoring / Self-Isolation / Self-Quarantine

If a student or an employee who has traveled outside of the U.S. during the last 14 days or who has traveled to an area in the U.S. that has had reported COVID-19 cases, this individual may need to self-isolate or self-quarantine and should follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Students who choose to self-isolate should notify their instructor. Employees electing to self-isolate should notify their supervisor and Human Resources.

Student Travel

Student Travel (including athletics) – All Paris Junior College sponsored student travel (including athletic travel) is suspended until Monday, April 6. The College will continue to monitor the situation and confirm this date or extend the suspension of travel depending on the situation at that time.

Employee Travel

All travel for PJC employees is suspended until Monday, April 6, unless it is determined to be mission-critical or health-critical and has been approved by the College leadership.

Employees are responsible for canceling all travel plans and reservations. Please note that the College will work with faculty and staff regarding incurred expenses for conferences or events that have been canceled or for conferences or events where the College has suspended travel.

Precautions to Continue to Take

Wash your hands for 20 seconds

Use hand sanitizer

Avoid shaking hands

Maintain a good “social distance” between you and others

Disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Stay home when you are sick and avoid close contact with those who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

College leadership will continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation. The College will issue additional updates as the situation evolves. We greatly appreciate your support as we continue to work with health and government officials to protect your safety and health.

For those wishing to register by phone in online classes, call 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville, and 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.