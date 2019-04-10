A&M-Texarkana to Hold Information Session on Teacher Certification

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University and the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education will host an information session for those interested in the alternative teacher certification program, Eagles Teach ALT. The meeting will be held in University Center room 229 at A&M-Texarkana on Tuesday, April 16, from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Alternative certification programs are designed for those with a bachelor’s degree or who will have a bachelor’s degree in May 2019. A&M-Texarkana’s alternative plan is a fast-track to certification and has certified hundreds of teachers to work in area schools. Participants are approved in 14 months through course work and a paid internship as a first-year teacher in a school district or as a student in clinical teaching experience. Participants earn graduate-level credit and often have only a few more courses to make a Master’s degree beyond certification.

Eagles Teach ALT participants benefit from online and face-to-face instruction facilitated by university professors experienced in teaching in public schools who work closely with school districts in the region. “Our instructors go above and beyond for each teacher candidate,” says Dr. Sara Lawrence, Associate Dean for College of Arts, Sciences, and Education. “For over 100 years, the A&M System has prepared more teachers than any other university in Texas. We are proud of our history and take our responsibility to prepare quality teachers seriously.”

Application for admission to the Eagles Teach Alt program is now open, and classes start June 3. Those admitted in spring can be considered for hire in Texas area schools for fall 2019 under Intern Certification in the area exposed to the Alternative Certification Program. For questions, please contact Deb Shidemantle at dshidemantle@tamut.edu or call 903/223-3179. More information about Eagles Teach ALT can be found at tamut.edu/acp.