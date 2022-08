Don’t miss the opportunity to find out what Lake Country CASA is all about with a zoom call on Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m. Learn how they help the vulnerable children in our community who have been removed from their homes because of neglect or abuse. The link to RSVP for the zoom call is https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSemroVFR4wTii…/viewform