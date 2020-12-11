Initial East Texas Vaccine Distribution

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be shipped to East Texas hospitals as early as the week of Dec. 14, according to a new report from the Department of State Health Services.
Tyler:
UT Health Science Center – 3,900 doses
Christus Mother Frances – 975 doses
Longview:
Christus Good Shepherd – 975 doses
Longview Regional Medical Center – 975 doses
Texarkana:
Wadley Regional Medical Center – 975 doses
Christus St. Michael Health System – 975 doses
Terrell:
Terrell State Hospital – 975 doses
Greenville:
Hunt Regional Medical Center – 975 doses