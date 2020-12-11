" /> Initial East Texas Vaccine Distribution – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Louisiana Grills Header
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Dane McLamore Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Holiday Sales Event 2020

Initial East Texas Vaccine Distribution

2 hours ago

 

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be shipped to East Texas hospitals as early as the week of Dec. 14, according to a new report from the Department of State Health Services.

Tyler:

UT Health Science Center – 3,900 doses

Christus Mother Frances – 975 doses

 

Longview:

Christus Good Shepherd – 975 doses

Longview Regional Medical Center – 975 doses

 

Texarkana:

Wadley Regional Medical Center – 975 doses

Christus St. Michael Health System – 975 doses

 

Terrell:

Terrell State Hospital – 975 doses

 

Greenville:

Hunt Regional Medical Center – 975 doses

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     