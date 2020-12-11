Initial East Texas Vaccine Distribution

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be shipped to East Texas hospitals as early as the week of Dec. 14, according to a new report from the Department of State Health Services.

Tyler:

UT Health Science Center – 3,900 doses

Christus Mother Frances – 975 doses

Longview:

Christus Good Shepherd – 975 doses

Longview Regional Medical Center – 975 doses

Texarkana:

Wadley Regional Medical Center – 975 doses

Christus St. Michael Health System – 975 doses

Terrell:

Terrell State Hospital – 975 doses

Greenville:

Hunt Regional Medical Center – 975 doses