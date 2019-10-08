 Initial Report of a Petroleum Pipeline Incident in Hopkins Count

From Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom

The State of Texas State Operations Center (SOC) received an initial report of a petroleum pipeline incident in Hopkins County. A six inch pipeline in

the area of County Road (CR) 1130 was ruptured during routine maintenance. An estimated 8,000 barrels (8,042 gallons) of petroleum was released into

Turkey Creek before the leak could be stopped. A remediation company was contracted to place a boom to prevent the spill from traveling downstream.

Local community volunteers under the direction of the Hopkins County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) built a temporary earthen barrier in the event the boom is insufficient. Cleanup of approximately 1.25 miles of Turkey Creek is underway along with active air monitoring, however the terrain, vegetation and darkness is impacting the speed of remediation operations.

Responding agencies: Hopkins County Precinct 1, Hopkins County Fire Department (FD), Hopkins County OEM, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). (DC 22 Sherman) DDC 5 Mt. Pleasant