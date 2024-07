Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 31, of Bullard, is the man serving a life sentence in prison for the 2016 death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco, age 10. According to a state report, they found Garcia unresponsive at the Wainwright Unit in Lovelady on July 2. The report states that Zavala-Garcia was declared dead at 5:43 am.