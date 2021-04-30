“Innocence Project” To Join Darlie Routier Defense

The Innocence Project’s National Office has decided to throw it’s weight into the appeal of Darlie Routier, the Rowlett woman on death row for the 1996 deaths of her two young sons. Two Project’s lawyers have been admitted to the appeal. Routier’s Dallas Attorney, Stephen Cooper says the group has a reputation for only taking cases that have a legitimate chance of overturning a conviction. Routier has claimed innocence since her arrest. She claimed a stranger broke into her home and murdered the boys.