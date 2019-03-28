Instrumental Trio Concert At NTCC

Dr. Andrew Daniel and family to perform instrumental trio concert at The Whatley Center.

Northeast Texas Community College’s own Dr. Andrew Daniel will be joined by two members of his family for an instrumental trio performance on Sunday, April 7, at 2:30 p.m. at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts. Daniel, NTCC Professor of Music, will play guitar while his 16-year old son, André Daniel, performs the violin, and his mother, Sherry Daniel, accompanies on piano. They will be playing music from South America and Spain.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181. Proceeds from the concert will benefit NTCC music scholarships.

“Music definitely runs in the Daniel family. My son André is quite accomplished on the violin and has been performing since he was very young. It is always a pleasure to hear him being accompanied by his grandmother, Sherry, who is an outstanding pianist. We are excited to present this concert together to showcase our unique musical perspectives,” Andrew said.

Andrew Daniel, Professor of Music at Northeast Texas Community College, has been hailed by the press as a “gifted musician of the highest order.” Before his return to Texas in 2001, he toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe. After completing his Master of Music degree from the University of Southern California in 1992, he was offered a European tour under the auspices of the Andres Segovia Institute. He settled in Germany in 1992 and founded Duo Grazioso with Axel Jacobsen. Andrew has appeared as a guest soloist in numerous festivals and with many orchestras, including The Dallas Symphony, The Rome Opera, Musica Vitae, and The Valencia Chamber Orchestra. In addition to his concert stage performances, he has appeared on several live radio programs, including his Eastern European debut aired over Polish radio. Since 2001 Andrew has been on the faculty of NTCC and been active with enhancing music in our community through a partnership with Mount Vernon Music. He received his Doctorate from The University of North Texas and is currently working on a publication of new arrangements of Baroque music for guitar.

André Daniel got his start on violin at only three years old.

“It is difficult to convey the magnitude of Andre Daniels’ accomplishments in a few sentences. He was officially the youngest student ever on the NTCC campus when he played in the instrumental ensemble (he was only seven years old and had already been playing the violin for four years),” Andrew said. “I played with him on the Whatley stage in a talent show when he was eight, and most notably, he gave his first full recital here, and we bussed his second-grade class over from Chapel Hill for the performance. So much has happened in the last decade with Andre’s musical journey.”

With immense help from his grandparents, Andre has been able to study with Beth Elsner from McKinney and, under her tutelage, Andre has earned many accolades, including the finals of the Lewisville Concerto Competition for the past two years and for the last three seasons has made a spot in the prestigious GDYO (Greater Dallas Youth Orchestras). Andre plans on majoring in music after he graduates High-School in Spring 2020. It is a special treat for me to see Andre and his grandmother (Sherry Daniel) perform for you this afternoon. He has been accepted to the prestigious Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan this summer.

After a career as a Pathology Laboratory supervisor, Sherry returned to school and completed her Bachelor of Music degree at UT Arlington. While at UTA, she studied piano with Dr. Larry Wiley and voice with Dr. Burr Cochran Phillips. Also, she pursued independent piano studies with Jo Boatright of Dallas. Sherry has served on many non-profit boards, including Dallas Chamber Music Society and Walden Chamber Music Society. She is currently a board member of Mount Vernon Music Association and is active in educational outreach as the narrator of musical storytales such as Benedikt Brydern’s, The Town Musicians, Beagles Day Out, and Midnight Adventures. She maintains a private piano studio and teaches continuing education at Northeast Texas Community College. Sherry and her husband, Clif, have retired from the metroplex and live on a cattle ranch in Titus County where they enjoy playing with grandchildren, training their Bernese Mountain Dogs, reading, and of course, music!

