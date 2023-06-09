Investigation Continues Into Delta County Fatal Hit and Run

From Delta County Sheriff’s Office

“We have had a few leads come in but we are continuing to ask for the public’s help in this case. We are looking and expanding the search. Give us a call with information on any Nissan older car with fresh damage to the front bumper or left fender in the Delta County and surrounding areas. Your help in this investigation is greatly appreciated not only by the Sheriff’s office but by the family of this young man as well. If you were traveling in the area of FM 1532 on the morning of Monday June 5th, between the hours of midnight and 3am, we would like to hear from you as well. We are actively following every lead we get. If anyone has cameras in the area of FM 904, FM 1532 or Hwy 64, please reach out to us. We would like to see if we can obtain footage from that morning.”

If you have any information contact the delta County Sheriffs office at (903)395-2146