The investigation into the movement of illegal immigrants sent from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard focuses on a mysterious woman who had a handful of helpers. Oren Sellstrom is an attorney with the “Lawyers for Civil Rights” group. He says they’re looking for a woman who called herself “Perla.” She was handing out gift cards and promising jobs. And that, he says, could constitute a criminal act. However, it’s unclear who “Perla” is or if she received paid.