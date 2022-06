Police investigating the Uvalde school shooting have their hands on the gunman’s iPhone, but experts say it won’t be easy to hack their way inside. Michael Garfield, a tech blogger in Texas, says that Apple doesn’t play ball with law enforcement, and, in the past, that’s been frustrating for investigators. However, a judge granted permission to analyze text messages, photos, and videos in this case. As a result, the Texas Rangers and the FBI examine the phone.