IRS Crackdown On COVID Benefit Cheats

Over the past two years, the IRS has been cracking down on those trying to defraud COVID relief funds. The agency investigated 660 tax and money laundering cases related to COVID fraud, with alleged fraud in these cases totaling $1.8 billion. These cases included fraudulent loans, credits, and payments for American workers, families, and small businesses. One of those was Dinesh Sah of Coppell, who was convicted of a scheme to obtain around $24.8 million in forgivable paycheck protection program loans. A court sentenced him to 11 years in prison. The IRS says they have a 100% conviction rate for prosecuted cases with prison sentences averaging 42 months.