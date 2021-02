The IRS has announced taxpayers will receive tax relief, following the disaster declaration issued by FEMA. According to the IRS, certain deadlines falling on or after Feb. 11 and before June 15 are postponed through June 15, 2021. This includes various 2020 business tax returns due on March 15 and 2020 individual and business returns due on April 15. Taxpayers also have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions.