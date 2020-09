Nine million Americans who have not filed an income tax return in the last two years will be getting a letter from the IRS soon. It tells them they may still be eligible for the COVID-19 stimulus check most Americans received earlier this year. For people who receive this letter and are concerned about fraud, the IRS says it will be mailed out starting Sept. 24 and delivered from an IRS address. It is called an IRS Notice 1444-A and is written in both English and Spanish.