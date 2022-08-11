IRS To Increase Number of Agents

Democrats in Congress are about to hand the IRS enough cash to hire 87,000 new agents. Some economists are warning that small business owners are being put in the crosshairs. Vance Ginn with the Texas Public Policy Foundation says that small business owners don’t have the money to fight the IRS, and will suffer the most. Democrats believe the agency will increase audits only on the wealthy. But a study done at Syracuse University found the IRS targets the poor at about five-times the rate of everyone else.