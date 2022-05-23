DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header

IRS To Pay Interest On Late Refunds

Starting in July, the IRS will have to pay a five-percent guaranteed interest fee to individuals with delayed tax returns. That is up a percentage point from April’s last interest rate hike. The agency also pays four-percent interest on delayed corporate tax returns and five percent on underpayments on tax returns. Then there is seven percent for large corporate underpayments. They estimate they’ve paid over $14 billion in refund interest in the last seven fiscal years totaling $3.3 billion in fiscal 2021 alone.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     