Is Your School Feeding Your Kid?

You may be aware of some shortages because of COVID like new cars waiting on chips. President Biden Monday invoked the Defense Production Act for the second time. The first time was vaccine production. Monday, it was for fire hoses, and the next might be food supplies. Weeks in advance, a school dietitian plans meals to adhere to government nutrition guidelines. School suppliers like Sysco cannot deliver foods and other supplies, like plastic storage containers and cups. Mt Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall says the school is under a contract, and getting supplies from someone else would still be a problem. China shuts down shipping ports if they have one case of COVID, and it backs up to production lines as well. Marshall says it is creating a mess trying to feed students, but they are doing it.