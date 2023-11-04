It Is Now Wylie University

On Friday, November 3, Wylie College announced it would change its name to Wiley University. The school will also be adding three master’s degree programs:

Master of Business Administration

Master of Arts in Criminal Justice

Master of Science in Higher Education Administration

Wiley College is now officially Wiley University. The college announced the name change on Friday, November 3, 2023. The announcement comes after Wiley received a gift that erased student debt to the institution and was part of the school’s 2023 Homecoming festivities. President Herman J. Felton Jr. spearheaded the announcement Friday morning.