It Will Be At Least 86 Years Old

The outside of the Mineola Historical Museum still looks like the post office it used to be. Visitors find many old reminders of how things worked in this railroad town for many years. There’s a large mural showing early mail service, and other exhibits include information on famous locals in the early aircraft industry and the office of Jim Hogg, who was a local attorney before becoming governor of Texas.

Photos by Judy Peacock

In Mineola, they discovered an unknown time capsule in the old post office. If you were drafted into the military and needed to visit Clara Bunn or the basement, you passed it. They will reveal the hidden time capsule at a ceremony on Jul 8 at 10:00 am at the Mineola Historical Museum, which is the old post office itself serendipitously.

The ceremony honors the 150th anniversary of Mineola’s founding, and the city will embrace the history of the hidden time capsule. It will feature live 1930′s style music and refreshments like watermelon, one of Mineola’s historical exports. The refreshments and entertainment will last until 1:00 pm.

According to Owen Tiner, Head of Marketing for the City of Mineola, rumors of the time capsule’s existence had been circulating for years. Still, it wasn’t easy to find any confirming evidence. With the help of radar technology, they found the time capsule behind the concrete of the cornerstone.

In 1936 they laid the cornerstone for Mineola’s U.S. Post Office after its construction in 1937.