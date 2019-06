A teenager who opened fire last year at a Texas high school, seriously wounding a 15-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 80 years in prison. Eighteen-year-old Chad Anthony Padilla pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Padilla was 16 when he shot the girl at Italy High School in January 2018. He was prosecuted as an adult.