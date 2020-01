Now | Then

TxDOT announced the replacement last March of the narrow bridge on FM 899 or Old Winfield west of Mount Pleasant. It crossed Dragoo Creek and was 19 feet wide. Now the new 32-foot bridge is open to the public with two 11-foot traffic lanes and five-foot shoulders on each side. The road closed last June for the project that was constructed by East Texas Bridge, Inc. of Longview. They won the contract with a bid of $1.1 million.