Ivan Smith Furniture Opens New Location In Paris

Paris, TX – May 8, 2025 – Ivan Smith Furniture proudly announces the grand opening of its newest showroom at 3510 Lamar Avenue, Suite 120, in Paris, Texas. The community is invited to join the ribbon cutting ceremony today at 11:30 AM, marking the official opening of the store located in the former Big Lots building.

As a family-owned business with deep roots in the region, Ivan Smith Furniture has been a trusted name in home furnishings for decades. The new Paris location continues the company’s tradition of offering a wide selection of quality furniture, mattresses, and appliances at affordable prices. Customers can continue to expect exceptional service and a commitment to helping families create comfortable and stylish living spaces.

The showroom features an extensive range of products, including living room sets, bedroom suites, dining room furniture, and top-brand mattresses. Additionally, the store offers a variety of home appliances to meet the needs of the local community.

The Paris Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting today and local officials, community members and leaders are invited. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new showroom, meet the staff, enjoy light refreshments, and enter for prizes!