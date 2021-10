Some physicians are frustrated by the continued demands for Ivermectin as a way to treat Covid. Dr. Charles Lerner with the Texas Medical Association says it doesn’t work, and primary care doctors are balking A Cincinnati man with Covid, whose wife sued to force a hospital to treat him with Ivermectin, died this week. Doctors say this is more proof the medication does not work. Ivermectin is only approved to treat some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions.