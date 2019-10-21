J-Law Gets Married In Today’s Hollywood Report

People magazine says Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married over the weekend in Rhode Island. Jennifer’s rehearsal dinner included Adele, Kris Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden. Everyone flew in on a private jet

The wedding was held at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. Gossip Ireland says the mansion used to be a haunted castle and is a hotspot for paranormal investigators. Guests dined on roast beef, would roasted fish, carrots and squash. Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Ashley Olsen attended the wedding.

Jennifer wore a Christian Dior gown. The NY Post says her engagement ring is rumored to be worth between $60,000 and $100,000

Screen Rant claims Jared Leto allegedly tried to get DC’s Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix canceled. He complained to his agent and asked his music manager to convince Warner Brothers to drop the movie. Leto wanted his own stand-alone Joker film. Warner Brothers denied his request and greenlit Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie. Leto’s Joker will not be in the Suicide Squad sequel or Harley Quinn’s movie ”Birds of Prey”

Robert Pattinson tells the NY Times that his Batman character is going to be very dark. ”Batman’s not a hero. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero – there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one. I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.”

The NY Post says Jake Gyllenhaal recently rushed into New York City traffic to save a runaway Dalmatian. The dog broke free from its petite owner before ending up in the middle of an intersection. Jake walked out into traffic, got cars to stop, and calmed the dog before leading it to its owner. Jake has a Puggle named Boo Radley and a German Shepherd named Atticus

The Hollywood Reporter claims China’s government has banned Quentin Tarantino’s ”Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” from opening there on October 25th. The government issued the ban after Bruce Lee’s daughter wrote a letter to them stating she is unhappy with how her father is portrayed in the film. She wants Tarantino to edit his movie and change how her father is portrayed in it. Tarantino has no plans to edit the film.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul tells Channel 4 that he met his crush, Rihanna, in Paris. “The first time I met Drake I was randomly in this parking garage in Paris and I got out of my car and walked in and Drake screams out my name and I turn around and I’m like, ‘Oh there’s Drake’… He told me that he got Rihanna in on it who I am just obsessed with, she’s my crush. Rihanna, I had never met before and I was standing outside and this SUV stops and the door opens and Rihanna jumps out and starts running in my direction. I turned, ‘Who is she running to?’ there is no one behind me and she throws her arms around me and gives me this big hug and kisses me on the cheek and says that she loves me. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love you too!’ This is great! She was like, ‘I just needed proof of this’ and then she posed for some paparazzi and then posted this picture on Instagram, ‘My life has been made, Pinkman for President!’ “