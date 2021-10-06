Jacket and Coat Distribution Saturday 10.09 At CitySquare Paris

This Saturday, October 9, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., City Square Paris, 2515 Bonham Street, will be distributing free coats and jackets to our neighbors! This effort has been made possible through the joint cooperation of Spring Lake Assisted Living and Paris Regional Medical Center and thoughtful donors from throughout our area. We have been blessed with coats and jackets for toddlers through adults. Distribution will take place in the CitySquare Paris gymnasium. CitySquare has been overwhelmed by the many acts of kindness which will allow our neighbors this special opportunity to find a warm jacket or coat for their loved ones!