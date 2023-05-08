Jailer Positions Are Open at the Titus County Jail

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking persons interested in a Law Enforcement career. No experience or certification is needed. We are willing to train and certify anyone who has a commitment to Law Enforcement with a good moral character and good work ethic.

Position: Jailer

If interested contact Captain David Price at 903-575-5602 and request an application.

Salary Information: Salary ranges from $ 17.00 per hour to $19.25 per hour depending on experience plus benefits such as insurance and a competitive retirement with TCDRS.