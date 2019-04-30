Jake Owen A New Daddy in Today’s Nashville Roundup

People magazine claims Jake Owen and his girlfriend, Erica, are the proud parents of a new baby girl. He tweeted, ”’It’s a Willie great day!! Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933. Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019”

Blake Shelton tells E! News that anyone can be Sexiest Man Alive. I am proof that you can be odd-looking and still be accepted, and make the most out of it. Look at this chin, this chin and this chin, and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive. I am proof that you can do it.”

Rolling Stone Country claims Chris Stapleton made a cameo as a White Walker during Sunday night’s episode of ”Game of Thrones”. He tells the magazine he flew to Ireland to film his bloody battle scene. “They knew we weren’t actors. So the direction was basically, we’re going to place you, and when we tell you to, open your eyes. And they trained us on how White Walkers are supposed to stand up and move when they’re first waking up. We had a crash course in that.”

Pop Culture Country claims Luke Bryan is going to perform at Blake Shelton’s new Tishomingo, Oklahoma music hall The Doghouse. The show will take place on May 23rd.

Chase Rice tells The Daily Tar Heel that he loved playing college football at the University of North Carolina. “It was the best experience of my life. I probably learned more all those five years than I’ve ever learned about myself. We had our ups and we had our downs, which probably prepared me for the music business pretty good … my senior year was probably our best team, and then the year after that, 2010, was when a couple guys got suspended. But those two teams were the best talent in the country. We had a lot of first-round draft picks and it was the best years of my life.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells the Nashville Business Journal that she loves how social media keeps her connected with fans. “All I’ve known is social media. But I remember being on the fan side of it, and like, freaking out when someone would ‘like’ my tweet. Being an artist now, you get to be accessible. You get to say “thank you” to people personally. And you get to post when you’re having a terrible hair day, or you just got an award, and you get to be the first one to share that with the people who are supporting you. And that didn’t exist before. I think that’s really, really cool for fans and for artists.”