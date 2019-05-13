Jake Owen Talks Acting In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Carrie Underwood tells The Inquisitor that her son Isaiah has a crush on Maddie from Maddie & Tae. “This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie.’ He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her.”

Maddie and Tae are currently touring with Carrie

Maddie Tweeted, “I seriously could’ve cried. My heart just about exploded. Y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys.”

Jake Owen tells Sounds like Nashville that he is learning a lot about acting on the set of his new movie ”The Friend.” “I’m learning a lot. I like throwing myself into things that I’ve never done before and learning from it. You see these people in action and you realize how great they really are at what they do. They’ve been so gracious to me as far as showing me the ropes and teaching me how I can be better at things, which I embrace. It’s been a challenge for sure, but I like those types of challenges.”

Eric Church was recently performing in Denver when he did whiskey shots with Peyton Manning and Michael Phelps.

Sounds like Nashville claims Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, recently had a baby. The baby’s name and gender were not released. Morgane Tweeted, “The most perfect Mother’s day…I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today.” The couple has five kids.

Tim McGraw wished the women in his family a Happy Mother’s Day with the following post. “For my wife, my mom, my sisters and all the mothers out there,” he posted on social media, with a photo of beautiful flowers to accompany the text. You are our heart, our soul, our strength and our foundation…You are the givers of life and grace. Thank you for everything.”

Kelsea Ballerini tells Billboard magazine that she might have become a hairstylist if she wasn’t a country artist. “I think I would have been a writer; I would’ve tried to be a songwriter. But if the music wasn’t in the equation, probably a hair and makeup artist. I just like it. I like making people feel pretty.”